New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12843.02 up 9.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.49 up 7.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7873.68 down 21.87 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12843.02 up 9.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.49 up 7.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7873.68 down 21.87 Standard and Poors 500 2872.45 down 0.95 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.