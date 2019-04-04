202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 12:05 pm 04/04/2019 12:05pm
Share

30 industrials 26333.06 up 114.93 or 0.44 percent

20 transportation 10675.53 up 33.22 or 0.31 percent

15 utilities 770.88 down 3.97 or -0.51 percent

65 stocks 8718.32 up 21.77 or 0.25 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!