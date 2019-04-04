202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 11:35 am 04/04/2019 11:35am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12851.23 up 17.63

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.10 up 3.40

NASDAQ: Composite 7876.99 down 18.56

Standard and Poors 500 2874.85 up 1.45

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!