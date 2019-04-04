202
By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 11:05 am 04/04/2019 11:05am
30 industrials 26382.29 up 164.16 or 0.63 percent

20 transportation 10710.65 up 68.34 or 0.64 percent

15 utilities 770.67 down 4.18 or -0.54 percent

65 stocks 8734.81 up 38.26 or 0.44 percent

