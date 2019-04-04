New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12839.94 up 6.34 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.65 up 4.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7875.64 down 19.91 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12839.94 up 6.34 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.65 up 4.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7875.64 down 19.91 Standard and Poors 500 2874.02 up 0.62 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.