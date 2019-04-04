202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 10:35 am 04/04/2019 10:35am
Share

30 industrials 26331.82 up 113.69 or 0.43 percent

20 transportation 10676.57 up 34.26 or 0.32 percent

15 utilities 772.09 down 2.76 or -0.36 percent

65 stocks 8720.52 up 23.97 or 0.28 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!