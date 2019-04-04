202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 10:05 am 04/04/2019 10:05am
Share

30 industrials 26346.19 up 128.06 or 0.49 percent

20 transportation 10676.72 up 34.41 or 0.32 percent

15 utilities 773.49 down 1.36 or -0.18 percent

65 stocks 8725.86 up 29.31 or 0.34 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!