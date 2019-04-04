30 industrials 26346.19 up 128.06 or 0.49 percent 20 transportation 10676.72 up 34.41 or 0.32 percent 15 utilities 773.49 down 1.36 or -0.18 percent 65 stocks 8725.86 up 29.31 or 0.34 percent

30 industrials 26346.19 up 128.06 or 0.49 percent 20 transportation 10676.72 up 34.41 or 0.32 percent 15 utilities 773.49 down 1.36 or -0.18 percent 65 stocks 8725.86 up 29.31 or 0.34 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.