By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 2:35 pm 04/01/2019 02:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12820.11 up 123.23

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.74 up 2.11

NASDAQ: Composite 7819.01 up 89.69

Standard and Poors 500 2863.11 up 28.71

