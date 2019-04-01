New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12820.11 up 123.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.74 up 2.11 NASDAQ: Composite 7819.01 up 89.69 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12820.11 up 123.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.74 up 2.11 NASDAQ: Composite 7819.01 up 89.69 Standard and Poors 500 2863.11 up 28.71