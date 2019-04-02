30 industrials 26165.09 down 93.33 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10626.42 down 17.23 or -0.16 percent 15 utilities 774.16 down 0.29 or -0.04 percent 65 stocks 8681.76 down 22.05 or -0.25 percent

30 industrials 26165.09 down 93.33 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10626.42 down 17.23 or -0.16 percent 15 utilities 774.16 down 0.29 or -0.04 percent 65 stocks 8681.76 down 22.05 or -0.25 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.