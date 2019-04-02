30 industrials 26155.08 down 103.34 or -0.39 percent 20 transportation 10632.13 down 11.52 or -0.11 percent 15 utilities 772.69 down 1.76 or -0.23 percent 65 stocks 8678.37 down 25.44 or -0.29 percent

30 industrials 26155.08 down 103.34 or -0.39 percent 20 transportation 10632.13 down 11.52 or -0.11 percent 15 utilities 772.69 down 1.76 or -0.23 percent 65 stocks 8678.37 down 25.44 or -0.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.