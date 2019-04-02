202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 1:34 pm 04/02/2019 01:34pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12812.68 down 23.35

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2535.79 down 12.46

NASDAQ: Composite 7841.06 up 12.15

Standard and Poors 500 2865.65 down 1.54

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!