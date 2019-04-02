202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 1:34 pm 04/02/2019 01:34pm
30 industrials 26159.58 down 98.84 or -0.38 percent

20 transportation 10628.49 down 15.16 or -0.14 percent

15 utilities 772.69 down 1.76 or -0.23 percent

65 stocks 8678.47 down 25.34 or -0.29 percent

