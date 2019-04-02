202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 1:05 pm 04/02/2019 01:05pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12802.90 down 33.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.90 down 17.34

NASDAQ: Composite 7833.26 up 4.35

Standard and Poors 500 2864.36 down 2.83

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!