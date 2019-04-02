30 industrials 26150.40 down 108.02 or -0.41 percent 20 transportation 10624.99 down 18.66 or -0.18 percent 15 utilities 773.49 down 0.96 or -0.12 percent 65 stocks 8677.43 down 26.38 or -0.30 percent

30 industrials 26150.40 down 108.02 or -0.41 percent 20 transportation 10624.99 down 18.66 or -0.18 percent 15 utilities 773.49 down 0.96 or -0.12 percent 65 stocks 8677.43 down 26.38 or -0.30 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.