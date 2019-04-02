202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 12:35 pm 04/02/2019 12:35pm
30 industrials 26154.06 down 104.36 or -0.40 percent

20 transportation 10637.67 down 5.98 or -0.06 percent

15 utilities 774.10 down 0.35 or -0.05 percent

65 stocks 8681.94 down 21.87 or -0.25 percent

