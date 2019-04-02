New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12813.32 down 22.71 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.10 down 15.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.44 up 7.53 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12813.32 down 22.71 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.10 down 15.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.44 up 7.53 Standard and Poors 500 2865.69 down 1.50 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.