By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 12:05 pm 04/02/2019 12:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12813.32 down 22.71

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.10 down 15.14

NASDAQ: Composite 7836.44 up 7.53

Standard and Poors 500 2865.69 down 1.50

