30 industrials 26174.88 down 83.54 or -0.32 percent 20 transportation 10661.73 up 18.08 or 0.17 percent 15 utilities 773.47 down 0.98 or -0.13 percent 65 stocks 8689.88 down 13.93 or -0.16 percent

30 industrials 26174.88 down 83.54 or -0.32 percent 20 transportation 10661.73 up 18.08 or 0.17 percent 15 utilities 773.47 down 0.98 or -0.13 percent 65 stocks 8689.88 down 13.93 or -0.16 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.