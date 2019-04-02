202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 11:35 am 04/02/2019 11:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12809.53 down 26.50

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.78 down 16.47

NASDAQ: Composite 7830.59 up 1.68

Standard and Poors 500 2864.54 down 2.65

