30 industrials 26165.69 down 92.73 or -0.35 percent 20 transportation 10656.84 up 13.19 or 0.12 percent 15 utilities 774.96 up 0.51 or 0.07 percent 65 stocks 8689.81 down 14.00 or -0.16 percent

30 industrials 26165.69 down 92.73 or -0.35 percent 20 transportation 10656.84 up 13.19 or 0.12 percent 15 utilities 774.96 up 0.51 or 0.07 percent 65 stocks 8689.81 down 14.00 or -0.16 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.