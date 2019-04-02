202
April 2, 2019
30 industrials 26165.69 down 92.73 or -0.35 percent

20 transportation 10656.84 up 13.19 or 0.12 percent

15 utilities 774.96 up 0.51 or 0.07 percent

65 stocks 8689.81 down 14.00 or -0.16 percent

