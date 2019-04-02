New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12826.73 down 9.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2542.40 down 5.84 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.90 up 7.99 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12826.73 down 9.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2542.40 down 5.84 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.90 up 7.99 Standard and Poors 500 2867.55 up 0.36 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.