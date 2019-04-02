202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:35 am 04/02/2019 10:35am
30 industrials 26197.31 down 61.11 or -0.23 percent

20 transportation 10691.17 up 47.52 or 0.45 percent

15 utilities 774.67 up 0.22 or 0.03 percent

65 stocks 8702.64 down 1.17 or -0.01 percent

