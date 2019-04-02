202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:05 am 04/02/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 26212.10 down 46.32 or -0.18 percent

20 transportation 10699.09 up 55.44 or 0.52 percent

15 utilities 770.98 down 3.47 or -0.45 percent

65 stocks 8700.38 down 3.43 or -0.04 percent

