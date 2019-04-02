202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:05 am 04/02/2019 10:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12839.40 up 3.37

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2545.16 down 3.09

NASDAQ: Composite 7815.38 down 13.53

Standard and Poors 500 2867.46 up 0.27

