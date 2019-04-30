30 industrials 26539.18 down 15.21 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10752.22 down 55.24 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 780.55 up 3.08 or 0.40 percent 65 stocks 8791.75 down 9.03 or -0.10 percent

30 industrials 26539.18 down 15.21 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10752.22 down 55.24 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 780.55 up 3.08 or 0.40 percent 65 stocks 8791.75 down 9.03 or -0.10 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.