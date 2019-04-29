New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13020.03 up 28.83 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2583.56 down 6.61 NASDAQ: Composite 8164.70 up 18.30 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13020.03 up 28.83 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2583.56 down 6.61 NASDAQ: Composite 8164.70 up 18.30 Standard and Poors 500 2945.95 up 6.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.