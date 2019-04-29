30 industrials 26583.30 up 39.97 or 0.15 percent 20 transportation 10808.31 down 73.46 or -0.68 percent 15 utilities 776.61 down 5.91 or -0.76 percent 65 stocks 8804.91 down 18.82 or -0.21 percent

