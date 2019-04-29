202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 3:07 pm 04/29/2019 03:07pm
Share

30 industrials 26582.36 up 39.03 or 0.15 percent

20 transportation 10816.11 down 65.66 or -0.60 percent

15 utilities 776.74 down 5.78 or -0.74 percent

65 stocks 8806.62 down 17.11 or -0.19 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!