By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 2:36 pm 04/29/2019 02:36pm
30 industrials 26597.50 up 54.17 or 0.20 percent

20 transportation 10826.66 down 55.11 or -0.51 percent

15 utilities 777.37 down 5.15 or -0.66 percent

65 stocks 8812.92 down 10.81 or -0.12 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

