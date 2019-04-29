30 industrials 26583.29 up 39.96 or 0.15 percent 20 transportation 10832.72 down 49.05 or -0.45 percent 15 utilities 776.44 down 6.08 or -0.78 percent 65 stocks 8809.78 down 13.95 or -0.16 percent

