New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13030.06 up 38.86 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.73 down 8.44 NASDAQ: Composite 8166.98 up 20.58 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13030.06 up 38.86 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.73 down 8.44 NASDAQ: Composite 8166.98 up 20.58 Standard and Poors 500 2947.51 up 7.63 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.