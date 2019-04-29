202
By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 1:36 pm 04/29/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 26573.37 up 30.04 or 0.11 percent

20 transportation 10837.76 down 44.01 or -0.40 percent

15 utilities 776.79 down 5.73 or -0.73 percent

65 stocks 8809.60 down 14.13 or -0.16 percent

