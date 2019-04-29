New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13031.78 up 40.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.75 down 7.42 NASDAQ: Composite 8168.45 up 22.05 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13031.78 up 40.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.75 down 7.42 NASDAQ: Composite 8168.45 up 22.05 Standard and Poors 500 2947.72 up 7.84 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.