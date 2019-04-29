202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:06 pm 04/29/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26547.81 up 4.48 or 0.02 percent

20 transportation 10816.97 down 64.80 or -0.60 percent

15 utilities 776.01 down 6.51 or -0.83 percent

65 stocks 8798.86 down 24.87 or -0.28 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!