202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 11:36 am 04/29/2019 11:36am
Share

30 industrials 26545.06 up 1.73 or 0.01 percent

20 transportation 10803.43 down 78.34 or -0.72 percent

15 utilities 775.62 down 6.90 or -0.88 percent

65 stocks 8794.74 down 28.99 or -0.33 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!