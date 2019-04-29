New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13012.82 up 21.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.45 down 7.72 NASDAQ: Composite 8162.89 up 16.50 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13012.82 up 21.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.45 down 7.72 NASDAQ: Composite 8162.89 up 16.50 Standard and Poors 500 2944.47 up 4.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.