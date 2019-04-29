30 industrials 26549.67 up 6.34 or 0.02 percent 20 transportation 10816.87 down 64.90 or -0.60 percent 15 utilities 775.20 down 7.32 or -0.94 percent 65 stocks 8797.70 down 26.03 or -0.29 percent

30 industrials 26549.67 up 6.34 or 0.02 percent 20 transportation 10816.87 down 64.90 or -0.60 percent 15 utilities 775.20 down 7.32 or -0.94 percent 65 stocks 8797.70 down 26.03 or -0.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.