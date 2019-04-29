New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13003.42 up 12.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.45 down 8.72 NASDAQ: Composite 8156.66 up 10.26 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13003.42 up 12.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.45 down 8.72 NASDAQ: Composite 8156.66 up 10.26 Standard and Poors 500 2942.99 up 3.11 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.