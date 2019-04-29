202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 10:06 am 04/29/2019 10:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13006.72 up 15.52

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2579.29 down 10.88

NASDAQ: Composite 8150.33 up 3.93

Standard and Poors 500 2942.71 up 2.83

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!