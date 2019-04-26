30 industrials 26482.38 up 20.30 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10872.17 up 26.55 or 0.24 percent 15 utilities 784.05 up 3.67 or 0.47 percent 65 stocks 8812.82 up 16.25 or 0.18 percent

30 industrials 26482.38 up 20.30 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10872.17 up 26.55 or 0.24 percent 15 utilities 784.05 up 3.67 or 0.47 percent 65 stocks 8812.82 up 16.25 or 0.18 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.