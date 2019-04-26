New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12962.02 up 49.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.53 down 9.27 NASDAQ: Composite 8126.97 up 8.29 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12962.02 up 49.05 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.53 down 9.27 NASDAQ: Composite 8126.97 up 8.29 Standard and Poors 500 2932.10 up 5.93 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.