New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12959.60 up 46.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2589.23 down 2.58 NASDAQ: Composite 8112.18 down 6.50 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12959.60 up 46.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2589.23 down 2.58 NASDAQ: Composite 8112.18 down 6.50 Standard and Poors 500 2929.63 up 3.46 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.