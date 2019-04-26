New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12959.06 up 46.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.00 down 15.80 NASDAQ: Composite 8108.26 down 10.42 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12959.06 up 46.10
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.00 down 15.80
NASDAQ: Composite 8108.26 down 10.42
Standard and Poors 500 2930.02 up 3.85
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.