By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:06 pm 04/26/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12959.06 up 46.10

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.00 down 15.80

NASDAQ: Composite 8108.26 down 10.42

Standard and Poors 500 2930.02 up 3.85

Latest News
