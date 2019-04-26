202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:36 am 04/26/2019 11:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12961.33 up 48.37

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.78 down 21.03

NASDAQ: Composite 8113.71 down 4.97

Standard and Poors 500 2931.30 up 5.13

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!