202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:06 am 04/26/2019 11:06am
Share

30 industrials 26442.62 down 19.46 or -0.07 percent

20 transportation 10823.77 down 21.85 or -0.20 percent

15 utilities 787.42 up 7.04 or 0.90 percent

65 stocks 8801.11 up 4.54 or 0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!