202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 3:36 pm 04/24/2019 03:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12970.42 down 23.43

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2612.56 down 16.48

NASDAQ: Composite 8120.26 down 0.56

Standard and Poors 500 2932.53 down 1.15

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!