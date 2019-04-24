30 industrials 26630.11 down 26.28 or -0.10 percent 20 transportation 11124.63 up 121.54 or 1.10 percent 15 utilities 778.34 up 5.41 or 0.70 percent 65 stocks 8884.30 up 30.75 or 0.35 percent

30 industrials 26630.11 down 26.28 or -0.10 percent 20 transportation 11124.63 up 121.54 or 1.10 percent 15 utilities 778.34 up 5.41 or 0.70 percent 65 stocks 8884.30 up 30.75 or 0.35 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.