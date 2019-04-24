202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 3:06 pm 04/24/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26634.64 down 21.75 or -0.08 percent

20 transportation 11119.66 up 116.57 or 1.06 percent

15 utilities 777.10 up 4.17 or 0.54 percent

65 stocks 8881.85 up 28.30 or 0.32 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!