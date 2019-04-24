202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 3:06 pm 04/24/2019 03:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12966.66 down 27.19

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2613.96 down 15.09

NASDAQ: Composite 8124.60 up 3.77

Standard and Poors 500 2932.74 down 0.94

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!