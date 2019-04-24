202
April 24, 2019
30 industrials 26607.73 down 48.66 or -0.18 percent

20 transportation 11104.02 up 100.93 or 0.92 percent

15 utilities 775.52 up 2.59 or 0.34 percent

65 stocks 8870.47 up 16.92 or 0.19 percent

