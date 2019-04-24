202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 2:06 pm 04/24/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26599.56 down 56.83 or -0.21 percent

20 transportation 11087.71 up 84.62 or 0.77 percent

15 utilities 775.02 up 2.09 or 0.27 percent

65 stocks 8864.52 up 10.97 or 0.12 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!